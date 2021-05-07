COVID-19: Peterborough MOH ‘dumbfounded’ as some residents spurn Moderna vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health medical officer of health says she’s “dumbfounded” after being informed some area residents are declining the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

During her Friday media briefing, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra says on Thursday at the vaccine clinic at Evinrude Centre in Peterborough, 25 individuals left when they were informed they would receive the Moderna vaccine.

“I am dumbfounded, really, when I heard there were 25 people yesterday at the Evinrude Centre who turned around, walked out and gave up their chance to be immunized against COVID-19 when they learned we were using Moderna,” she said.

“I just can’t believe it — I have no idea why that’s the case.”

Salvaterra says people need to educate themselves and take advantage of the available health materials that “speak to the effectiveness” of both the mRNA vaccines.

“They are incredible vaccines — especially how effective they are in older populations,” she said. “They blow influenza vaccines out of the water. They are so powerful.”

As of Thursday, the health unit reports 55,733 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. An additional 4,421 people have received both a first and second dose.

Salvaterra says all vaccine clinics are currently booked but additional appointments are expected to open Monday. In late May, vaccine supplies are expected to increase locally — allowing for vaccination in greater numbers. She said they are currently averaging 800 people a day at the Evinrude.

“Once more vaccine supply arrives we are looking at doubling that and potentially moving to the ice pad space,” she said. “We have a great facility there and when we get more vaccine, we will ramp it up.”

The health unit has launched a new standby vaccine list for eligible residents to apply to receive a leftover COVID-19 vaccine dose at the end of a vaccine clinic day. Applicants must have not received a first dose, be reachable and available from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. within a 30-minute drive of any vaccine clinic.

To apply to the standby list, visit the Peterborough Public Health website.