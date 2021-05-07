Menu

Crime

Manitoba driver slapped with $1,900 in fines for early morning ‘Rolex delivery’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 12:12 pm
Manitoba RCMP pulled this driver over for speeding. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP pulled this driver over for speeding. RCMP Manitoba

A Manitoba driver is facing $1,900 in fines after getting busted speeding down Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie early Friday morning.

Read more: Mounties nab 12-year-old highway speedster near Portage la Prairie

The man, 26, gave RCMP the excuse that he was in a rush to get three Rolex watches to a friend in Winnipeg when he was pulled over at 12:05 a.m. travelling 190 km/h in a 100 zone.

Trending Stories

He was charged with speeding and driving carelessly, and faces a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Winnipeg councillor proposes photo radar money be used for safety, road design
Winnipeg councillor proposes photo radar money be used for safety, road design – Mar 30, 2021
