Mounties nab 12-year-old highway speedster near Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP caught a younger-than-usual speeder early Tuesday morning near Portage la Prairie.

Police said they pulled over a van driving 107 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone on Highway 1, just after 3:30 a.m., and discovered a 12-year-old boy in the driver’s seat.

The youth was taken into custody and is facing charges of taking a vehicle without consent, speeding and driving without a licence.

