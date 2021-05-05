Menu

Crime

Mounties nab 12-year-old highway speedster near Portage la Prairie

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 1:16 pm
The underage driver was caught speeding 107 km/h in an 80 zone. View image in full screen
The underage driver was caught speeding 107 km/h in an 80 zone. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP caught a younger-than-usual speeder early Tuesday morning near Portage la Prairie.

Police said they pulled over a van driving 107 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone on Highway 1, just after 3:30 a.m., and discovered a 12-year-old boy in the driver’s seat.

Read more: Manitoba teen speeding to impress girls nets impressive $1,400 fine

The youth was taken into custody and is facing charges of taking a vehicle without consent, speeding and driving without a licence.

