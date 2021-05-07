Ontario reports 3,166 new COVID-19 cases but says possible underreporting due to technical issue

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,166 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 486,223.

However, the ministry of health noted that “due to a technical issue with the laboratory data feed, today’s case count may be underreported for the Central East, Central West and Toronto regions.”

According to Friday’s report, 876 cases were recorded in Toronto, 817 in Peel Region, 300 in York Region, 205 in Durham Region, 148 in Hamilton and 139 in Halton Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 125 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province has risen to 8,236 as 23 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 444,342 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 91 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,875 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Friday.

The government said 51,338 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 25,957 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,416,084 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario reported 1,924 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 40 from the previous day) with 858 patients in intensive care units (down by 19) and 611 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 11).

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 5,885,485 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 144,724 vaccines in the last day, a one-day high for the province. There are 387,484 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 86,846 variant cases, which is up by 3,496 since the previous day, 367 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by 41, and 1,069 P.1 variant cases which is up by 14.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

241,637 people are male — an increase of 1,592 cases.

240,875 people are female — an increase of 1,538 cases.

75,430 people are 19 and under — an increase of 497 cases.

180,177 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,357 cases.

140,296 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 893 cases.

66,323 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 349 cases.

23,885 people are 80 and over — an increase of 67 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 55

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 405 (+4)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,470 (+11)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,301 (+7)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,763 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is up by one death. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 50 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 72 active cases among long-term care residents and 168 active cases among staff — up by 10 and up by five, respectively, in the last day.

— More to come.

