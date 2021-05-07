Shelina Zadorsky signs extension with Tottenham

Send this page to someone via email

Shelina Zadorsky is extending her overseas stay as the Canadian soccer star has signed an extension with Tottenham of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

The defender from London, Ont., has made 20 appearances since joining the club on a loan agreement from the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League in August 2020.

“I feel very excited. I think we’ve created a really cool culture and it is exciting to see where we are heading,” Shelina said, speaking to Spurs TV.

“The quality of this league is top tier,” she said. “For me, as an individual, it is testing me every week.”

According to the club, the new deal keeps Zadorsky with Tottenham through June 2022.

Despite being with Tottenham less than a calendar year, Zadorsky has emerged as one of the go-to leaders on the team, wearing the captain’s armband for the Spurs in 2021.

“I’m honoured to help lead this side. We have so many amazing leaders on the team, and I try to feed off that and bring the energy that I can, and the experience that I have, to help get results for the club.”

Internationally, the 28-year-old has 69 caps for Canada, winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, and will be aiming for a return to the podium at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.