Crime

Hamilton police arrest suspect in connection with Waterdown cemetery vandalism

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 6, 2021 5:26 pm
Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made following a lengthy investigation into vandalism at Waterdown cemetery. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made following a lengthy investigation into vandalism at Waterdown cemetery. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 30-year-old Waterdown man is facing nine counts of mischief over 5,000 for allegedly vandalizing tombstones in a local cemetery.

Hamilton police say officers were conducting early-morning surveillance on Thursday, when they watched a man walk into the cemetery and proceed to push over a tombstone.

Read more: ‘Lunging’ Hamilton police officer charged with assault

The officers intervened, and police say the man was arrested and taken into custody as he was in the process of pushing over another gravestone.

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation, and Hamilton police say they believe the same man is responsible for toppling, breaking or spray-painting more than 100 gravestones in Waterdown Cemetery since March 14.

Investigators say total damages to the tombstones are still being complied, but it is believed to be in the thousands of dollars.

