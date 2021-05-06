Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist, 20, charged after fleeing officers in Lambeth at 170 km/h, police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2021 5:01 pm
Motorcyclist, 20, charged after fleeing officers in Lambeth at 170 km/h, police say - image View image in full screen
Alex_Schmidt via Getty Images

A 20-year-old London man is facing multiple charges after police allege he fled from officers on a motorcycle Sunday morning, travelling nearly three times the posted speed limit.

It was around 9:15 a.m. when police say a traffic management officer spotted a motorcyclist with an obstructed plate on Sunray Avenue near Beech Drive, a small residential street in Lambeth.

Police said the officer recognized the driver, and was aware they had a suspended licence.

The motorcyclist allegedly drove through a stop sign and red light when police attempted to stop him, and fled at high rate of speed, clocking an estimated 170 km/h in a 60 km/h zone when he passed another officer.

No pursuit was started. Police later took the man into custody.

The accused faces charges including dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from peace officer, stunt driving, driving while under suspension, and entire plate not plainly visible.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 19 for the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle' Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle
Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle – Apr 27, 2021
