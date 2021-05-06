Justin LaBrash announces Saskatchewan drive-in concert tour

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan country music artist Justin LaBrash says the people of the province are ready to heal.

“Music heals,” LaBrash said Thursday in announcing his upcoming summer tour “The Hell or High Water Charity Tour … the show must go on!”

“The people of Saskatchewan are ready to begin to heal. This is one way we are able to give back and support the people and communities in Saskatchewan.”

LaBrash and his band, True North, are playing from the back of a flatbed truck at eight drive-in concerts around the province starting on June 11 in Regina.

The one exception is the Canada Day show at Regina Beach which will be a boat-in concert.

Each show will shine the spotlight on a local organization, with part of the proceeds going to the organization.

During LaBrash’s 2020 drive-in concerts in Saskatchewan, thousands of dollars and more than 300 pounds of food were raised for 12 Saskatchewan charities.

LaBrash is encouraging people at the shows to honk their horns and flash their headlights in bringing communities together while staying apart.

“We are so excited to get the horns honking and lights flashing again in our home province of Saskatchewan!” LaBrash said.

Ticket information and concert details can be found on LaBrash’s website.

LaBrash is a multiple Saskatchewan Country Music Association award nominee and was named the 2018 SCMA Emerging Artist of the Year.

Tour dates:

June 11: Regina

June 25: Lampman

June 26: Shamrock Regional Park (Gravelbourg area)

July 1: Regina Beach (boat-in concert)

July 17: Raymore

July 24: Holdfast

Aug. 14: Kindersley

Aug. 21: North Battleford

