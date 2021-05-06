Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Smaller crops but intense flavour, B.C. wine growers say of 2020 vintage

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 2:34 pm
Click to play video: '2020 B.C. wines being called vintage of the decade' 2020 B.C. wines being called vintage of the decade
Sommelier Maude Renaud-Brisson shows off some brand new white and rosé wines from around B.C. and explains what makes this vintage so special – Apr 10, 2021

Small, but mighty.

That’s how Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC) is describing the 2020 grape-growing season and resulting harvest.

On Thursday, WGBC released its annual vintage report, a brief, four-page article that touched on all the province’s wine regions, but was mostly focused on the Southern Interior.

Overall, it said the province experienced slightly lower yields, but “exceptional fruit quality for an exciting 2020 vintage.”

Read more: Indoor wine tastings still permitted amid new B.C. COVID-19 restrictions

“The Okanagan Valley experienced ideal summer weather which continued into the fall harvest providing a long growing season with lots of sun and low rainfall, contributing to exceptional quality of fruit with high concentration, ripe tannins and great natural acidity, along with the balance, complexity and freshness that will provide great ageability,” WGBC said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The tannins are beautiful, concentration unreal and the aromatics off the chart. A small quantity but delicious vintage,” added David Paterson, general manager and winemaker at Tantalus Vineyards in Kelowna.

The report said the Similkameen Valley saw very similar conditions to the Okanagan, though none of the cooler and damper weather around flowering that the Okanagan experienced, which contributed to lower yields.

It said many Similkameen winemakers reported a full and healthy crop.

“Weights across the board were lower than average, but the quality of the vintage was excellent,” said John Weber, owner and winemaker at Orofino Vineyards in Cawston.

Click to play video: 'Seasonal change in wines for spring' Seasonal change in wines for spring
Seasonal change in wines for spring – Apr 11, 2021

The report said the rest of B.C.’s Interior had similar weather to the Okanagan, with a cooler, damper start before a warm, sunny summer, which provided “ideal ripening conditions, producing wines with crisp, fresh acidity and excellent flavour.”

Story continues below advertisement

Regarding the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, the report said coastal regions “saw a cooler than average vintage, producing fruit that created wines with the typical fresh island style, natural acidity, balance and slightly lower alcohol levels.”

The report also touched on ice wines, with 2020 producing the smallest crop in the last 20 years, with only seven of 14 registered wineries picking frozen grapes. Of the 300 registered tonnes, 74.75 tonnes were picked.

“Although there may be a little less supply this year to go around,” said WGBC, “winemakers and viticulturists are saying the overall vintage is exceptional, characterized by intensely flavoured, balanced, fresh wines.

“The 2020 vintage has all the characteristics to savour and enjoy right now, while also exhibiting excellent balance and complexity to cellar for a special occasion.”

Click to play video: 'Stepping out of your wine comfort zone' Stepping out of your wine comfort zone
Stepping out of your wine comfort zone – Mar 14, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagsouth okanagan tagsimilkameen tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagOkanagan Valley tagWines tagBC wines tagWine Growers British Columbia tag2020 vintage tagwine growing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers