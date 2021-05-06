Menu

Health

COVID-19: 15 new cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 2:06 pm
The HKPR District Health Unit reports 61 active cases of COVID-19 on May 6, 2021. View image in full screen
The HKPR District Health Unit reports 61 active cases of COVID-19 on May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press file

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Among the new cases were 11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, three in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. That bumps up the number of active cases to 61 from 54 reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Active cases include:

  • 32 in the Kawarthas (+8)
  • 25 in Northumberland County (-2)
  • 4 in Haliburton County (+2)

Read more: Ornge transferred 1,125 COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Ontario in April

The health unit reports that 1,570 cases of the 1,689 cumulative cases since March 2020 have now been deemed resolved (nine more) — holding steady at 93 per cent.

There is still just one active outbreak for the health unit: Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg. The outbreak was declared April 28 after an employee tested positive.

Other data for Thursday:

Trending Stories
  • Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported April 27 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized cases: 62 — one more since Wednesday. Seven people are currently in an area hospital (up one), five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports seven admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, unchanged since Wednesday.
COVID-19 case data for May 6, 2021. View image in full screen
COVID-19 case data for May 6, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

There are currently no reports of COVID-19 cases associated with schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction, according to updates from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

