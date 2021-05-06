Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Coroner role before Ontario’s top court after strept throat death of Indigenous child

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 12:31 pm
The family of a four-year-old boy who died of strep throat complications wants to sue over his death. View image in full screen
The family of a four-year-old boy who died of strep throat complications wants to sue over his death. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — The role of coroners in investigating deaths in remote Indigenous communities is before Ontario’s top court.

The family of a four-year-old boy who died of strep throat complications wants to sue over his death.

Read more: Canada’s military deployed to Lac Seul First Nation amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

They say the coroner failed to go to his Sandy Lake community in northwestern Ontario or do a proper investigation.

Their lawyers say the coroner’s failure was part of a systemic pattern of abuse and dereliction of duty.

Trending Stories

A lower court judge, however, said the coroner acted within his discretion and tossed the case without a hearing on its merits.

The family is appealing, arguing the underlying issues need to be thrashed out at a full trial.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Indigenous communities ‘crushing curve,’ but some COVID-19 outbreaks reminder ‘this is not over’: Miller' Indigenous communities ‘crushing curve,’ but some COVID-19 outbreaks reminder ‘this is not over’: Miller
Indigenous communities ‘crushing curve,’ but some COVID-19 outbreaks reminder ‘this is not over’: Miller – Apr 16, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Indigenous tagFirst Nation tagOntario Court of Appeal tagNorthern Ontario First Nation tagNorthwestern Ontario First Nation tagSandy Lake tagIndigenous child death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers