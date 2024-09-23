Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders showcase new Indigenous logo

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 2:07 pm
2 min read
The artist was inspired by the Treaty 4 flag to incorporate the Buffalo, which embodies the spirit of the Saskatchewan Prairies. View image in full screen
The artist was inspired by the Treaty 4 flag to incorporate the Buffalo, which embodies the spirit of the Saskatchewan Prairies. Courtesy of the CFL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have unveiled the team’s new Indigenous logo that will be displayed during their next game this Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The logo was designed by Chris Chipak from Red Pheasant Cree Nation and will be showcased throughout the stadium and on the players’ helmets.

According to Chipak, the logo conveys deep cultural meaning through all of its elements, which include a buffalo, feathers and a ribbon-like skyline.

“My goal has always been to have my work leave a story, even when art can’t be seen, the stories carry on. My focus on this piece was to promote the importance of the land and the beauty of the Prairies,” Chipak said.

“I hope as this logo is revealed it provides healing, hope and inclusion to all. I wanted this to be a timeless logo that heals us from the past, make us feel in the present, and gives us hope for a better future.”

Story continues below advertisement
The 2024 Indigenous themed logo for the Saskatchewan Roughriders was designed by Chris Chipak. View image in full screen
The 2024 Indigenous themed logo for the Saskatchewan Roughriders was designed by Chris Chipak. Courtesy of the Saskatchewan Roughriders

The artist was inspired by the Treaty 4 flag to incorporate the Buffalo, which embodies the spirit of the Saskatchewan Prairies and represents the respect for the willingness to offer every part of itself to sustain the lives of others, according to Chipak.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The sun emphasizes the treaty promise and signifies the interconnectedness of all things to represent the collective effort that is essential to reconciliation. The ribbon-like skyline pays tribute to the province’s identity as “the land of the living skies” and traditional ribbon skirts.

“As a team, we are profoundly honoured to showcase this beautiful logo created by local Indigenous artist Chris Chipak,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said. “Each element of the logo is steeped with deep meaning, and we hope Rider Nation will not only wear it with the same pride as our football team but take a moment to reflect on truth and reconciliation and our connection to each other.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Merchandise with the Indigenous logo will be arriving in the Rider Store later this week and a pre-order form is available by visiting theriderstore.ca.

In addition to this new logo, for the third season in a row, players will wear orange warmup jerseys with this year’s jersey featuring ‘Saskatchewan Roughriders’ spelled out in Cree syllabics.

All jerseys will be raffled off by the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation, with funds raised going to Indigenous programming, including the Northern Saskatchewan Football League, Grow the Game camps in Indigenous communities and a soon-to-be-launched Inner City Football league.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices