Another 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 114,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Thursday morning.

This is an increase of 3,012 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 107,393 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 42.1 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Just under 6,900 people are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, 24 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,069.

Active cases have increased by two from the previous day to 159 with another 22 people recovering from the virus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,873 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, 10 new cases are being reported on Thursday as its case count reaches 1,461.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by two from the previous day to 97, with another eight people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,328.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on Tuesday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 91.7 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.7 per cent.

There are 36 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 13 in intensive care.

