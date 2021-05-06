Menu

Health

Woodbine Racetrack opens pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Toronto hot spot residents, workers

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:39 am
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto’s general manager of emergency management Chief Matthew Pegg said on Wednesday that the city was opening a block of 60,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Thursday to coincide with an expansion in vaccine eligibility for people aged 50 and older. Pegg said the city would strive to make more appointments available as supply allows.

Woodbine Racetrack has opened its pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Toronto hot spots for residents and workers.

The clinic at 55 Rexdale Blvd. originally opened Wednesday for the Rexdale Community with the postal codes M9V, M9R and M9W. However, by Wednesday afternoon, Unity Health Toronto tweeted about the widening of eligibility.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until supply runs out) on Thursday and Friday. Unity Health Toronto said Thursday morning, it will once again be open for all those working and living in hot spot communities.

Read more: More groups eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Ontario

The clinic is also open to frontline essential workers who provide daily care to horses stabled at Woodbine Racetrack.

“These workers are critical to the wellbeing of more than 1,000 horses and obviously cannot work from home. Many of them live in dormitories on our property and in the surrounding areas,” said Lawson.

With files from The Canadian Press

