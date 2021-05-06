Woodbine Racetrack opens pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Toronto hot spot residents, workers

Send this page to someone via email

Woodbine Racetrack has opened its pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Toronto hot spots for residents and workers.

The clinic at 55 Rexdale Blvd. originally opened Wednesday for the Rexdale Community with the postal codes M9V, M9R and M9W. However, by Wednesday afternoon, Unity Health Toronto tweeted about the widening of eligibility.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until supply runs out) on Thursday and Friday. Unity Health Toronto said Thursday morning, it will once again be open for all those working and living in hot spot communities.

The clinic is also open to frontline essential workers who provide daily care to horses stabled at Woodbine Racetrack.

Story continues below advertisement

“These workers are critical to the wellbeing of more than 1,000 horses and obviously cannot work from home. Many of them live in dormitories on our property and in the surrounding areas,” said Lawson.

— With files from The Canadian Press

A good friend of mine just went to this clinic and said they only had to wait five minutes to get vaccinated. Check it out, #Toronto. https://t.co/2T3nVT9xde — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) May 5, 2021

Our pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Blvd.) is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until supply runs out) on May 6 and 7. – 18+ who live or work in Toronto (M) hot spot postal codes

– 18+ who live or work in M9R, M9V or M9W will be prioritized pic.twitter.com/qx1IoqwdjP — Unity Health Toronto (@UnityHealthTO) May 6, 2021

Advertisement