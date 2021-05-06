Quebec to have single prosecutor in domestic, sexual violence cases

Send this page to someone via email

Female victims of domestic violence in Quebec will be supported by a single, dedicated prosecutor throughout their legal proceedings.

The new policy is part of a $71-million plan announced today by Quebec’s government to improve how domestic violence victims are treated by the justice system.

Quebec’s ministers of justice and public security told reporters today that having a single prosecutor follow a case from start to end will allow prosecutors to form a bond with complainants and help them navigate the legal process.

READ MORE: Quebec pledges $233 million to fight domestic violence after spate of femicides

Another $27-million over five years will be spent hiring more police officers specialized in domestic violence cases.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says the province is looking at creating a court that specializes in domestic violence cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The money announced today is part of $223 million in new funds set aside by the provincial government to fight domestic violence. Quebec has seen at least 10 femicides since the beginning of 2021.