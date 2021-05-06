Menu

Canada

Wellington Brewery launch fundraiser in support of Guelph General Hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 10:39 am
Wellington Brewery says it is kicking off a month-long fundraiser in support of Guelph General Hospital.

For the month of May, the brewery is donating 25 cents from the purchase of every can of SPA sold from its online retail store and is accepting donations at the checkout.

Read more: 2 COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Guelph General Hospital

“Navigating COVID-19 for over a year now, doctors, nurses and support staff at Guelph General Hospital are facing even greater challenges with third-wave cases,” Wellington Brewery said in a news release.

“Local emergency departments have also seen an increase in community members needing mental health support and they need more space for this important work.”

The funds raised are supporting the hospital foundation’s Together We Care campaign to help build an expanded emergency department and special care nursery, and purchase new equipment.

The campaign is about $3 million away from reaching its goal of $34 million.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Managing hospital capacity remains key battle ground with nearly 900 in Ontario ICUs' COVID-19: Managing hospital capacity remains key battle ground with nearly 900 in Ontario ICUs
COVID-19: Managing hospital capacity remains key battle ground with nearly 900 in Ontario ICUs

As part of the fundraiser, Wellington Brewery are featuring health-care workers on their social media channels, beginning with emergency department physician, Dr. Ed Chung

“It has been a stressful time for health care providers and people coming to the ER. People have been scared and lonely,” Chung said in a statement.

“We are hopefully getting closer to the ‘finish line’ but until we get there our hospitals will be overloaded and need all the support we can provide.”

Read more: Queen of Craft raises $6,500 for Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis

The brewery said its fundraiser is hopefully a way to rally the community in supporting health-care workers.

More information can be found on Wellington Brewery’s website.

