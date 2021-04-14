Queen of Craft raises $6,500 for Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis

Wellington Brewery says its Queen of Craft virtual beer series has raised $6,500 for Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis.
The event saw women beer experts host a series of virtually guided samplings and discussions every Friday in March exploring different topics and themes in the world of craft beer.
Topics and themes including a beer trivia and games night, a beer cocktail workshop, beer pairings with cheese and chocolate, and a roundtable discussion with craft beer industry experts.
“We are thrilled to announce our fundraising efforts for March events totalling $6,500, which pushes us past the $50,000 mark over the last eight years of hosting events to raise money for Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis,” Queen of Craft founder Karyn Boscariol said in a statement.
The community-based organization provides services and programs to women and their children when it comes to abuse and sexual violence.
Wellington Brewery said the fundraising success was aided by a specially brewed beer and custom T-shirts that were sold with profits being donated.
Queen of Craft said it is planning to host more virtual events as long as COVID-19 restrictions are in place, but is looking forward to in-person events when it’s safe to do so.
More information is available on its website.
