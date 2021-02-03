Menu

Canada

Ontario launching autism program with initial enrolment of 600 children in March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2021 11:52 am
Click to play video 'Ontario parents continue to wait for concrete autism program' Ontario parents continue to wait for concrete autism program
WATCH ABOVE: It's been months since the province started a new round of changes to the Ontario Autism Program. Now, the government is looking for an independent organization to bring kids into a new needs based plan. But as Aaron Streck reports, parents say they're still waiting for something concrete – Jan 15, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario will launch its new autism services program in March, starting with 600 children.

The program will provide children with needs-based supports including applied behaviour analysis, speech language pathology, and occupational therapy.

Social Services Minister Todd Smith says the program will expand throughout the year to include 8,000 more children by the end of 2021.

Read more: Ontario parents continue to wait for concrete autism program

For children not included in the new program, the government will expand interim funding made available in 2019 to pay for eligible services.

Trending Stories

The new autism services program was supposed to launch in April 2020 but Smith announced in late 2019 that it would instead be phased in over two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith says the pandemic slowed plans for the phased-in implementation and added that the government will be able to refine the program once it starts next month.

Click to play video 'Health Matters: Signs of autism can be detected in children as young as 12 months' Health Matters: Signs of autism can be detected in children as young as 12 months
Health Matters: Signs of autism can be detected in children as young as 12 months – Jan 11, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentAutismAutism Spectrum DisorderOntario Autism ProgramAutism ServicesOntario Autismchildren with autismchildren with autism supportsontario autism services program
