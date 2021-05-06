Menu

Man accused of swinging colostomy bag at police in Kid Rock’s bar

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 10:49 am
Nicholas Newhart, 39, is show in this mugshot photo from May 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Nicholas Newhart, 39, is show in this mugshot photo from May 1, 2021. Metro Nashville Police Department

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on a slew of charges after he allegedly used his full colostomy bag as a “weapon” against police last Saturday, when it hit the fan at Kid Rock‘s bar in Nashville, Tenn.

The drunk suspect allegedly struck two police officers with his feces during the fracas at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, according to court documents obtained by local broadcaster WSMV.

Nicholas Newhart has been charged with assault of two police officers, disorderly conduct and public intoxication in connection with the incident.

Authorities say the suspect was standing in front of an emergency exit at the bar, and that he became belligerent when security guards and police officers asked him to move. He refused to move or leave the bar, then reached into his pants and pulled out his full colostomy bag, according to court documents.

The suspect allegedly started swinging the bag as a “weapon,” police say. Then he hit the officers with it, according to court documents.

The melee didn’t last long and officers ultimately managed to subdue the man.

Police say the suspect was too drunk to stand on his own when they arrested him.

Newhart was still in custody on Thursday morning, jail records show.

