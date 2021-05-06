Ottawa family of 9 displaced after fire in Heron Gate row home

Send this page to someone via email

A morning fire in a south-end Ottawa neighbourhood will leave a family of nine without a home, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Fire crews were called to a home on Cedarwood Drive between Baycrest Drive and Walkley Road in Heron Gate around 5 a.m. on Thursday when residents on the street reported smoke coming from the basement of a row home’s end unit.

OFS said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjoining unit, but the occupants were evacuated as a precaution.

OFS said it had the blaze extinguished by 5:20 a.m.

There are no reported injuries related to the fire, OFS said.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been called in to help the family displaced by the fire.

An Ottawa Fire investigator has been sent to the scene to determine a cause.

