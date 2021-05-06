Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Ottawa family of 9 displaced after fire in Heron Gate row home

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 9:49 am
Ottawa fire crews doused flames in the basement of a Cedarwood Drive row home on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Ottawa fire crews doused flames in the basement of a Cedarwood Drive row home on Thursday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A morning fire in a south-end Ottawa neighbourhood will leave a family of nine without a home, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Fire crews were called to a home on Cedarwood Drive between Baycrest Drive and Walkley Road in Heron Gate around 5 a.m. on Thursday when residents on the street reported smoke coming from the basement of a row home’s end unit.

OFS said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjoining unit, but the occupants were evacuated as a precaution.

Read more: Discarded cigarette likely to blame for Andaz hotel blaze, Ottawa Fire says

OFS said it had the blaze extinguished by 5:20 a.m.

Trending Stories

There are no reported injuries related to the fire, OFS said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been called in to help the family displaced by the fire.

An Ottawa Fire investigator has been sent to the scene to determine a cause.

Click to play video: 'More members of police and fire services eligible for vaccines this week' More members of police and fire services eligible for vaccines this week
More members of police and fire services eligible for vaccines this week
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa fire tagOttawa Fire Services tagOFS tagCedarwood Drive fire tagHeron Gate fire tagOttawa south fire tagrow home fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers