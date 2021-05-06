Menu

Crime

Arson squad investigates attack on West Island daycare centre

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 7:56 am
The Montreal arson squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire targeting a West Island daycare center. View image in full screen
The Montreal arson squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire targeting a West Island daycare center. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press, File

The arson squad is investigating an overnight fire at a daycare centre in Pierrefonds.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a suspect was seen throwing an incendiary device or molotov cocktail into the window of the Garderie SuperKidz Daycare Center on Pierrefonds Boulevard.

The suspect, described as wearing dark clothing, then fled on foot, according to witnesses.

Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home

Firefighters were called and quickly brought the blaze under control.

There was minimal damage to the building, officials said. The arson squad has been called in to investigate.

Police will be questioning the owners of the daycare centre to see if they have received any threats in the past couple of weeks or months, said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

