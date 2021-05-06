Arson squad investigates attack on West Island daycare centre

Send this page to someone via email

The arson squad is investigating an overnight fire at a daycare centre in Pierrefonds.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a suspect was seen throwing an incendiary device or molotov cocktail into the window of the Garderie SuperKidz Daycare Center on Pierrefonds Boulevard.

The suspect, described as wearing dark clothing, then fled on foot, according to witnesses.

Firefighters were called and quickly brought the blaze under control.

There was minimal damage to the building, officials said. The arson squad has been called in to investigate.

Police will be questioning the owners of the daycare centre to see if they have received any threats in the past couple of weeks or months, said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

