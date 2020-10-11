Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home

Send this page to someone via email

A major fire in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough early Sunday morning has left 12 families without a home on Thanksgiving weekend.

Authorities say they were called at 2:50 a.m. to a three-storey residential building at the intersection of Wurtele and de Rouen streets for a five alarm fire.

Over 120 firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Two apartment buildings and a convenience store were severely damaged by the blaze. Officials say no one was injured.

According to the Montreal Fire Department, the building where the fire started had functioning alarms. Officials do not yet know what caused the fire.

The Red Cross has taken in the 12 affected families whose apartments were left too damaged to return to.

