Winnipeg Jets snap skid, clinch playoff spot after 4-0 win over Flames

Adam Lowry ensured the Winnipeg Jets losing streak was going to end in Calgary. The veteran forward scored a pair of goals to lift his team to a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Winnipeg clinches a playoff spot with the win and moves two points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the North Division.

Blake Wheeler also had two goals for the Jets and collected his 800th career point when he bagged his second in the third period. Mark Scheifele picked up an assist on that goal as he recorded his 500th NHL point.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the shutout in the Jets’ first victory since April 15, breaking a skid of seven consecutive losses.

Lowry got the Jets rolling early, scoring just over a minute into the game on Winnipeg’s first shot on goal. The centreman carried the puck over the blue line and looked off a pass to Mason Appleton before beating Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom on the glove side with a shot.

The goal came in a period where the shot count stayed low despite the Jets’ attempts to increase their lead. Winnipeg outshot Calgary 7-6 in the frame with the Flames skaters registering seven blocked shots. Calgary didn’t have a shot on goal until the halfway mark of the period.

The second period started just like the first, with a goal from Jets centre Lowry, once again on the team’s first shot of the period.

This time, the Jets were killing a penalty when Andrew Copp broke up the Flames’ zone entry, Dylan DeMelo flipped the puck to Lowry, who looked more like an elite scorer than a penalty killer as he deked out Markstrom and slid the puck between the Calgary goalie’s legs for his second of the night.

Winnipeg wasn’t done there as Wheeler added a goal late in the second to give the Jets a 3-0 lead. When the Flames failed to keep a bouncing puck in the Jets zone, the captain jumped on the opportunity and outskated the Calgary defensemen for the breakaway, beating Markstrom on the backhand.

Wheeler would add to his total as the Jets opened the third period with yet another early goal. On a Winnipeg powerplay, Mark Scheifele found Wheeler alone in front of the net and he calmly transferred the puck to his backhand and beat Markstrom to give the Jets a four-goal lead.

The Jets would cruise from there, killing off a Josh Morrissey double minor at the midway point of the third to preserve the win and the shutout for their goaltender.

While his team gave him a nice cushion to work with, Connor Hellebuyck still had to come up big when called upon. He robbed Elias Lindholm with his glove in the first period and made another tough stop on Andrew Mangiapane in the third. After being outshot in the first, Calgary went on to outshoot Winnipeg 9-5 in the second period and 16-7 in the third.

Markstrom made 15 saves on 19 Jets shots in a losing effort while Flames star Johnny Gaudreau saw his seven-game point streak come to an end.

The win rounds out Winnipeg’s final road trip as they went 17-10-1 away from home in the 2021 season. They start a four-game homestand to wrap up the regular season on Saturday night against Ottawa. You can listen to the game live on 680 CJOB with Kelly Moore, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas with the pregame show starting at 4 p.m. and puck drop just after 6 p.m.