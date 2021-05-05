COVID-19: AHS issues orders to Calgary restaurants after they offered indoor dining

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services issued closure and work orders to three Calgary restaurants for providing food and beverage services indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health authority said inspections at the following establishments contravened public health orders, which might be dangerous to public health or hinder the suppression of disease.

Trolley 5 Brewpub

Trolley 5 Brewpub, located at 728 17 Ave. S.W., was offering food and drinks in an indoor space, AHS said.

The order dated May 4 said the space is enclosed by thee walls and a roof, so it is not considered outdoors as defined in the chief medical officer of health’s order. AHS said: “This distinction was clearly communicated to the owner at a previous inspection.”

AHS directed the owner to immediately close all indoor dine-in services, which will remain closed until an executive officer rescinds the order.

Ceili’s on 17th

In an order issued May 4, AHS said Ceili’s on 17th provided food and beverage services to patrons in an indoor space.

“The space in question was enclosed by 3.5 walls and a roof and is therefore not considered outdoors,” AHS said, adding that the distinction was communicated to the owner before.

AHS inspectors also observed four unmasked staff members in a meeting seated around a table within two metres of each other.

Ceili’s must now:

permanently remove the plastic walls or the roof of the patio to “ensure that this space meets the definition of an outdoor dining area” or close the space until indoor dining is allowed

ensure all staff members wear masks and keep two metres apart

complete a relaunch plan template, providing details of risk mitigation measures

Murdoch’s Bar and Grill

AHS said there were three tables of customers dining indoors at Murdoch’s Bar and Grill, according to an order dated April 26.

The restaurant, located at 60-1935 37 St. S.W., must immediately close indoor dining until an officer rescinds the order.

“We were told to close indoor dining only because our tables by our garage door were too close to inside,” said owner and manager Aram Bannayan via email.

“We are still open and have complied with AHS, and nobody is allowed to sit at those tables.”

Global News will update this story if the other restaurants respond to our request for comment.

