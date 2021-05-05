Six charged for impaired driving in Norway House in four days

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP were kept busy after yet another drunk-driving spree in the province.

Six drivers in Northern Manitoba face impaired driving charges after Norway House RCMP arrested them all in a span of four days.

Just after 1 a.m. on April 30, officers saw a pickup truck nearly collide with a First Nation Safety Officer’s vehicle on Provincial Road 373. A 45-year-old man was pulled over and provided breath samples more than twice above the legal limit.

Later that afternoon, a 19-year-old woman was also arrested after driving erratically and also giving a breath sample more than double the legal limit.

On May 2, two more people were arrested, a 33-year-old man on an ATV and a 34-year old man.

And then on May 3, a 42-year-old man and 38-year-old man were both arrested. The 38-year-old provided breath samples three times over the legal limit while the 42-year-old was also found breaching a conditional sentence order.

Five of the drivers received a 90-day licence suspension and had their vehicles seized and impounded.

This comes after three impaired drivers were nabbed in less than 12 hours in Thompson on May 1 and another three drivers were arrested in Manitoba’s Interlake region in less than eight hours on April 23.

As of May 3, RCMP said there had been 275 cases of impaired driving this year.

