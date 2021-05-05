Young child dies after being found injured at Brampton home, investigation underway: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a child under the age of five has died after they were found in a Brampton home Wednesday afternoon with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Finlayson Crescent, south of Countryside Drive and east of Bramalea Road, just after 4:30 p.m.

Originally dispatched as a “medical assist” call, a police spokesperson said the child was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said the child sustained life-threatening injuries.

In an update released later by the police spokesperson, they said the child died in hospital.

Officers didn’t provide information on the nature of the injuries or the circumstances leading up to the emergency call.

The spokesperson said an investigation was underway Wednesday evening, but it’s not clear if the incident is being treated as a criminal matter. They said as of Wednesday evening, there were no arrests made.

Police blocked off public access to a large section of the road outside the home with yellow tape.