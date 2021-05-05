Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Young child dies after being found injured at Brampton home, investigation underway: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 8:48 pm
Emergency crews were called to Finlayson Crescent at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to Finlayson Crescent at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Max Trotta / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a child under the age of five has died after they were found in a Brampton home Wednesday afternoon with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Finlayson Crescent, south of Countryside Drive and east of Bramalea Road, just after 4:30 p.m.

Originally dispatched as a “medical assist” call, a police spokesperson said the child was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said the child sustained life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: 5-year-old boy dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

In an update released later by the police spokesperson, they said the child died in hospital.

Officers didn’t provide information on the nature of the injuries or the circumstances leading up to the emergency call.

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said an investigation was underway Wednesday evening, but it’s not clear if the incident is being treated as a criminal matter. They said as of Wednesday evening, there were no arrests made.

Police blocked off public access to a large section of the road outside the home with yellow tape.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagPeel Paramedics tagBrampton news tagBrampton child death tagChild death Brampton tagFinlayson Crescent child death tagFinlayson Crescent Peel Regional Police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers