Health

B.C. reports 572 new COVID-19 cases, fewest in over 6 weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for children aged 12 to 15, Health Canada says' Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for children aged 12 to 15, Health Canada says
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, May 5. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details on the declining numbers and what this means for the loosening of restrictions in the province.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in British Columbia Wednesday, as the province reported the fewest new cases in a 24-hour period in more than six weeks.

In a written statement, health officials reported 572 new cases, the lowest total since March 20. It brought the seven-day moving average down to 719, the lowest it’s been since March 26.

There were 6,887 active cases — the fewest B.C. has seen since March 28.There were 481 people in hospital, 161 of whom were in critical or intensive care.
Click to play video: 'Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for children aged 12 to 15, Health Canada says' Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for children aged 12 to 15, Health Canada says
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for children aged 12 to 15, Health Canada says

Read more: B.C. to start vaccinating children 12 and older; hope 1st dose will be done by June

Of the news cases, 118 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 362 were in the Fraser Health region, 22 were in the Island Health region, 57 were in the Interior Health region and 13 in the Northern Health region.
Nearly 1.85 million British Columbians have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing almost 36 per cent of the province’s population.In a media availability earlier Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was looking at how to begin immunizing children against the virus, after Health Canada gave approval for the vaccine for anyone older than 12.B.C. has recorded a total of 132,925 cases since the start of the pandemic, while 1,597 people have died.
