Police investigating after industrial generators reported stolen from Lindsay, Ont., business

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of three industrial generators from a business this week.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service on Tuesday received a report of a break and enter at a business on Commerce Place in Lindsay.

The investigation has determined that sometime between Friday, April 30, and Tuesday, May 4, unknown suspects entered the business and stole three industrial generators, with a combined value of approximately $20,000.

“Video surveillance and physical evidence from the scene have been collected for examination,” police stated Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252. Or if you wish to provide your information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online.

Story continues below advertisement