Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after industrial generators reported stolen from Lindsay, Ont., business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 4:08 pm
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service are investigating a break and enter and theft of industrial generators. View image in full screen
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service are investigating a break and enter and theft of industrial generators. Google Streetview

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of three industrial generators from a business this week.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service on Tuesday received a report of a break and enter at a business on Commerce Place in Lindsay.

Read more: Lindsay dog owner reports finding ‘suspicious’ pieces of meat after dog falls ill

The investigation has determined that sometime between Friday, April 30, and Tuesday, May 4, unknown suspects entered the business and stole three industrial generators, with a combined value of approximately $20,000.

Trending Stories

“Video surveillance and physical evidence from the scene have been collected for examination,” police stated Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252. Or if you wish to provide your information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating break-and-enter at Yorkville art gallery' Toronto police investigating break-and-enter at Yorkville art gallery
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagBreak And Enter tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay Police tagindustial generator tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers