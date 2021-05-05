N.B. reports 3rd COVID-19 death this week at Grand Falls special care home

Send this page to someone via email

A third person has died this week as a result of COVID-19 at a special care home in Grand Falls, N.B.

The province announced the death, which involved a person in their 70s, on Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 39.

The person was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, which is currently dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

The deaths of two other residents of the home, which is located in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), were reported on Sunday and Monday of this week.

“Every time we learn that someone else has lost their life as a result of COVID-19 it is a tragic reminder of the damage this virus can cause,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Now more than ever, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Now more than ever, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible."

Eleven new cases

Meanwhile, the province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19.

There are three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region), one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and one case in one 6 (Bathurst region).

All cases are either travel-related or contacts of previously-reported cases, except for one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which is under investigation.

There are 145 active cases in the province. Six patients are in hospital, including two in ICU.

Update on UNB residence outbreak, possible exposures at two schools

Residents of two UNB Fredericton campus residences remain in self-isolation following an outbreak at Magee House involving the B.1.167 variant, first detected in India.

Residents and staff at Magee House were tested on Sunday and additional testing is taking place Wednesday. The isolation period for people there who have tested negative “throughout this process” could end this Saturday.

Meanwhile, residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Monday. Their isolation will be lifted Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.

The province says a possible exposure to a positive case has been confirmed at two schools in Zone 1 (Moncton region): École Père-Edgar-T.-LeBlanc in Grand-Barachois and École Le Mascaret in Moncton.

The schools are closed Wednesday, and staff, students and their families have been asked to limit their contacts for the day. That includes not sending their children to child-care facilities.

Exposure notifications

Public Health has identified potential public exposure at the following locations and dates:

Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd, between Monday, April 26 and Sunday, May 2 .

and . Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., on Monday, May 3 , between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 1:07 a.m. on April 25

Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:29 a.m. on April 25

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 12:03 p.m. on April 28

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. on April 28

Air Canada Flight 170 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 1:56 p.m. on April 30

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m. on April 30

New Brunswicker dies with rare blood clot

Earlier in the day, the province announced its first death connected to a rare form of blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The person, who was in their 60s, received a dose of the vaccine in mid-April and began showing symptoms seven days later.

It’s the first death and the second case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), following vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in the province.

Dr. Russell said the province is also investigating two other cases.

