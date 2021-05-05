Menu

Traffic

Temporary traffic restrictions for Dundas Place starting Thursday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2021 2:29 pm
An empty Dundas Place View image in full screen
The upcoming temporary changes will impact the section of Dundas Place that stretches from Ridout Street North to Wellington Street. Andrew Graham / Global News

Temporary traffic restrictions are en route to Dundas Place.

Starting Thursday, motor vehicles will no longer be able to access the downtown corridor at either Wellington or Ridout streets.

Read more: Traffic diversion en route for Dundas Place temporary changes

Instead, they’ll only be able to access Dundas Place at Talbot, Richmond or Clarence streets. However, motor vehicles can still exit Dundas Place at either Wellington or Ridout streets.

A visual of the temporary traffic restrictions set to take place on Dundas Place during the 2021 construction season. View image in full screen
A visual of the temporary traffic restrictions set to take place on Dundas Place during the 2021 construction season. via City of London

To help enforce the changes, the city will block motor vehicle access at Wellington and Ridout streets using a combination of concrete barriers, planters and signage.

The restrictions will have no impact on pedestrians and cyclists, with the latter group still using the two traffic lanes on Dundas Place.

Businesses remain open and free one-hour parking will be provided in applicable spots.

The change is expected to last for the remainder of the 2021 construction season.

