Temporary traffic restrictions for Dundas Place starting Thursday

Temporary traffic restrictions are en route to Dundas Place.

Starting Thursday, motor vehicles will no longer be able to access the downtown corridor at either Wellington or Ridout streets.

Instead, they’ll only be able to access Dundas Place at Talbot, Richmond or Clarence streets. However, motor vehicles can still exit Dundas Place at either Wellington or Ridout streets.

View image in full screen A visual of the temporary traffic restrictions set to take place on Dundas Place during the 2021 construction season. via City of London

To help enforce the changes, the city will block motor vehicle access at Wellington and Ridout streets using a combination of concrete barriers, planters and signage.

The restrictions will have no impact on pedestrians and cyclists, with the latter group still using the two traffic lanes on Dundas Place.

Businesses remain open and free one-hour parking will be provided in applicable spots.

The change is expected to last for the remainder of the 2021 construction season.

