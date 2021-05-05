Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston sportsplex gets the go-ahead to host trade shows

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 1:56 pm
Kingston 1000 Islands Sportsplex will now be legally allowed to host trade shows at its Westbrook dome after receiving city approval. View image in full screen
Kingston 1000 Islands Sportsplex will now be legally allowed to host trade shows at its Westbrook dome after receiving city approval. Global Kingston

A long-simmering feud between the City of Kingston and the owners of a sports dome in Westbrook appears to be over.

Tuesday night, city council approved a new zoning bylaw that allows the Kingston 1000 Islands Sportsplex to legally host trade shows.

Read more: Legal battle brews between the City of Kingston and Sportsplex owner

The dispute between the two parties exploded in 2019, when city officials forced to closure of a trade show over zoning and safety concerns.

Trending Stories

The owners of the dome later formally applied for the authority to host trade shows.

City staff say issues surrounding fire exits, site servicing capacity and parking have now been addressed.

Trade shows are not currently permitted under the province’s stay-at-home order, but it seems that the facility will be able to freely host shows once lockdown measures are lifted.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of kingston tagKingston Council tagDome tagKingston 1000 Islands Sportsplex tagWestbrook Dome tagkingston tradeshows tagtrade show kingston tagtrade show kingston city tagwestbrook sportsplex tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers