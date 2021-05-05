Kingston sportsplex gets the go-ahead to host trade shows

Send this page to someone via email

A long-simmering feud between the City of Kingston and the owners of a sports dome in Westbrook appears to be over.

Tuesday night, city council approved a new zoning bylaw that allows the Kingston 1000 Islands Sportsplex to legally host trade shows.

Read more: Legal battle brews between the City of Kingston and Sportsplex owner

The dispute between the two parties exploded in 2019, when city officials forced to closure of a trade show over zoning and safety concerns.

The owners of the dome later formally applied for the authority to host trade shows.

City staff say issues surrounding fire exits, site servicing capacity and parking have now been addressed.

Trade shows are not currently permitted under the province’s stay-at-home order, but it seems that the facility will be able to freely host shows once lockdown measures are lifted.

Advertisement