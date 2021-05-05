Menu

Crime

London police lay careless driving charge after BMW hits hydro pole

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2021 1:59 pm
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

London police say an 18-year-old woman is facing a charge of careless driving after a single-vehicle crash that sent her and four others to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a crash on Wonderland Road near Farrah Road, just north of Oxford Street, at roughly 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police describe the crash as a single-vehicle collision involving a BMW and a hydro pole.

Five people in total were taken to hospital, including the driver, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old woman is charged with careless driving.

Police have not provided any additional information in the case.

