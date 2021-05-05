London police lay careless driving charge after BMW hits hydro pole

London police say an 18-year-old woman is facing a charge of careless driving after a single-vehicle crash that sent her and four others to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, emergency crews were called to a crash on Wonderland Road near Farrah Road, just north of Oxford Street, at roughly 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police describe the crash as a single-vehicle collision involving a BMW and a hydro pole.
Trending Stories
Five people in total were taken to hospital, including the driver, all with non-life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old woman is charged with careless driving.
Police have not provided any additional information in the case.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments