Health

COVID-19: Ottawa Public Health confirms 3 cases of B.1.617 variant

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 1:40 pm
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including three B.1.617 variant cases. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including three B.1.617 variant cases. Getty Images

Ottawa Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 cases locally with the B.1.617 variant, the strain that has dominated India’s ongoing health crisis.

OPH reported 141 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two new deaths related to the virus. Active COVID-19 cases dropped to 1,722 in the past 24 hours.

The local health unit has also logged three coronavirus cases of the B.1.617 variant of interest on its COVID-19 dashboard. The vast majority of variant cases in Ottawa, 77 per cent, are still flagged as the B.1.1.7 strain first found in the United Kingdom.

Click to play video: 'What we know about the B.1.167 variant' What we know about the B.1.167 variant
What we know about the B.1.167 variant – Apr 22, 2021

Ontario first confirmed cases of the B.1.617 variant on April 23, while the strain was identified in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia in the days before that.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada stopped flights from Pakistan and India on April 22 in an attempt to block further spread of the variant.

Read more: Canada’s response to coronavirus variants does not inspire confidence

B.1.617 has become the dominant strain in India, where surging infection rates are devastating the country’s health system, though it’s unclear whether the variant is causing that spike.

Trending Stories

Some experts say the B.1.617 strain, signified by a pair of key mutations, has the potential to be both more transmissible and resistant to antibody-based countermeasures such as vaccines, though neither of these concerns has been confirmed.

The World Health Organization and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) both classify B.1.617 as a “variant of interest” rather than a “variant of concern,” meaning it does not necessarily warrant stricter public health measures.

Read more: India is shattering global COVID-19 infection rates. Here’s why

“At this time, there is insufficient evidence to determine if B.1.617 behaves significantly differently than the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been predominant in Canada during the earlier phases of the pandemic, although evaluations are underway both in Canada and internationally,” a PHAC spokesperson told Global News in a statement last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, OPH said the number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 100 as of Wednesday. There are now 95 residents in hospital with 27 in the intensive care unit, though these figures do not include patients transferred from outside the city.

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 6.7 per cent as of Tuesday, down from 7.0 per cent in the previous period.

— With files from Global News’s Saba Aziz

Click to play video: 'Ontario confirms 36 cases of B.1.617 variant from India' Ontario confirms 36 cases of B.1.617 variant from India
Ontario confirms 36 cases of B.1.617 variant from India – Apr 23, 2021
