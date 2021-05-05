Most Ontarians unaware of hydro pricing options: poll

Hydro One says a recent survey shows that more than half of Ontarians are unaware that they can switch from time-of-use to tiered pricing.

It says the survey, which was conducted by Innovative Research Group, showed that 52 per cent of Ontario residents were unaware of the option, while 34 per cent said they were likely to make a change upon learning it was an option.

“As their trusted energy advisor, we want our customers to know they have a choice and we have the insights and tools to help them make the right decision to fit their lifestyle,” Hydro One’s Spencer Gill stated.

Hydro One says 600,000 of its customers (or 43 per cent) would benefit if they switched but so far only three per cent have elected to do so.

Last November, the Ontario Energy Board enacted the new rules that allow for customers to choose between time-of-use pricing, which charges a customer depending on timing of power use, and tiered pricing, which climbs based upon usage.

Both the Ontario Energy Board and Hydro One have calculators that will allow a consumer to determine which option is best for their budget.

Hydro One serves most rural areas of the province but the option to switch tiers is available regardless of where Ontarians reside.