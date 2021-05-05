COVID-19: Regina and area care homes now allow limited outdoor visits

Send this page to someone via email

While family presence and visitation in long-term care homes in Regina and area remains restricted at Level 3 due to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Wednesday that limited outdoor visits would be allowed.

Under Level 3 family presence, only two family or support people can be present at the same time for end-of-life care in long-term care homes. Additionally, one essential family/support person can be designated to help with care if needed, such as mobility or behavioural needs.

In a press release sent Wednesday, the SHA said that that local medical health officers reviewed these restrictions and made changes to allow for limited outdoor visits for all residents, not just those needing end-of-life care, in homes not dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

“Outdoor visits in Regina, Emerald Park, Lumsden and Cupar care homes can occur with up to two family members/support people from the same household at one time.”

The SHA is reminding family members and support people who visit their loved ones outdoors to keep two metres distance at all times and to wear a mask, and stay home if ill.

The SHA added that local medical health officers will continue to look at family presence and visitation restrictions weekly, and will advise when care homes can begin allowing increased visitation.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones and health-care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.”

1:55 GTA businessman’s campaign aims to feed thousands of front-line long-term care staff GTA businessman’s campaign aims to feed thousands of front-line long-term care staff – Mar 25, 2021