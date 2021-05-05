Lindsay dog owner reports finding ‘suspicious’ pieces of meat after dog falls ill

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating after a dog owner reported his canine became ill after ingesting pieces of suspicious meat on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a dog owner reported that while on a walk in the area of Sweetnam Drive and Cook Street in Lindsay’s southwest end, their dog located and ingested multiple pieces of meat believed to be cooked beef.

The canine later fell ill.

“At this time, it has not been determined if the meat is the cause of the dog’s illness, if the meat had been placed in the area intentionally or dropped there by another animal,” police stated Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police advise if anyone locates any suspicious pieces of meat to contact the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) at 1-833-926-4625. Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity that may be connected to the incident, contact PAWS or submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).