Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay dog owner reports finding ‘suspicious’ pieces of meat after dog falls ill

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 12:41 pm
Police in Lindsay are investigating after a dog fell ill after reportedly eating pieces of meat found in the southwest end of town. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating after a dog fell ill after reportedly eating pieces of meat found in the southwest end of town. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating after a dog owner reported his canine became ill after ingesting pieces of suspicious meat on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a dog owner reported that while on a walk in the area of Sweetnam Drive and Cook Street in Lindsay’s southwest end, their dog located and ingested multiple pieces of meat believed to be cooked beef.

The canine later fell ill.

Read more: St. Albert puppy becomes ill after ingesting joint on walk — ‘Highlights how toxic it can be’

“At this time, it has not been determined if the meat is the cause of the dog’s illness, if the meat had been placed in the area intentionally or dropped there by another animal,” police stated Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police advise if anyone locates any suspicious pieces of meat to contact the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) at 1-833-926-4625. Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity that may be connected to the incident, contact PAWS or submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Dog Eats Cannabis' Dog Eats Cannabis
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha Lakes tagDog taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagProvincial Animal Welfare Services tagsuspicious meat tagdog ill tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers