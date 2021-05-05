Menu

Health

Another 2,600 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:34 am
Ontario’s education minister assured parents Tuesday that they will have options for next academic year. But as Travis Dhanraj reports, there is no certainty for the remainder of this school year.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 111,267 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Wednesday morning.

This is an increase of 2,620 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 and over, Health Canada says

Public health reports that 104,465 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 40.9 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Just over 6,800 people are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, 10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Guelph on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,045.

Active cases have fallen by 20 from the previous day to 157 with another 30 people recovering from the virus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,851 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, eight new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,451.

Trending Stories

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by seven from the previous day to 95, with another 15 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,320.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 36 remains unchanged after a death related to the virus was reported on Tuesday.

Read more: Ontario government reveals virtual school option for 2021-22, funding plan

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell from 98.4 to 91.7 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.8 per cent.

There are 34 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 15 in intensive care.

