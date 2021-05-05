Siragusa to testify against constitutional challenge in Manitoba courtroom

Send this page to someone via email

The hearing into a constitutional challenge of Manitoba’s public health rules continues Wednesday, with a familiar face expected to be called as a witness.

Chief public nursing officer Lanette Siragusa is slated to give testimony as the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which represents seven rural Manitoba churches, opposes the public health restrictions in place for more than a year as the world battles COVID-19.

Siragusa is well-known to Manitobans, having spent months in front of the cameras to provide updates on the state of the province’s hospitals during restrictions and lockdowns.

The eight-day hearing began Monday, with Church of God Restoration minister Tobias Tissen saying his church has allowed Sunday worship despite past and current health orders.

Tissen confirmed he has attended “freedom” rallies in other provinces and come back without self-isolating, and does not enforce social distancing or mask rules among his followers.

“We can’t force anyone to wear a mask,” Tissen told the courtroom.

“We are not counting and we have no authority, scripturally based and based on Christian convictions, to limit anyone from coming to hear the word of God.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are not counting and we have no authority, scripturally based and based on Christian convictions, to limit anyone from coming to hear the word of God."

Current restrictions limit gatherings to 25 per cent of capacity or 10 people, whichever is smaller. Over the past several months, the Church of Restoration, located outside of Steinbach, has been fined more than $40,000 for holding services contrary to public health orders.

Local virologist Jason Kindrachuk may also be called to the stand Wednesday.

More to come.