Canada

3 sent to hospital after car strikes parked transport truck head on: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 9:14 am
Guelph police say three people were taken to hospital following a crash on Woodlawn Road. View image in full screen
Guelph police say three people were taken to hospital following a crash on Woodlawn Road. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say three people have been sent to hospital after a car struck a parked transport truck head-on in the city’s north end on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodlawn and Regal roads at around 2 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the car was driving east when it collided with the unoccupied truck parked in the westbound curb lane.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, and two women also in the car were taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Police said the driver and a 40-year-old year woman are listed in critical condition, while a 38-year-old woman is listed in stable condition.

Woodlawn Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

There is no word from investigators on whether any charges will be laid, but police are asking for any witnesses to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7478.

