Health

Penticton Indian Band says some members not sharing COVID-19 contact-tracing information

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 7:59 pm
In a statement, the Penticton Indian Band said ‘some are “forgetting” who they came in contact with or, specifically refusing to share the information with any health team.’. View image in full screen
In a statement, the Penticton Indian Band said ‘some are “forgetting” who they came in contact with or, specifically refusing to share the information with any health team.’. Google Maps

The Penticton Indian Band says some of its community members are refusing to share information when it comes to contact tracing.

On Monday, PIB issued a statement on its website, noting that the number of confirmed COVID-19 tests is holding at 19 positive cases.

“Although our health team has quickly and efficiently been able to complete contract tracing for many of the COVID positive cases, some are ‘forgetting’ who they came in contact with or, specifically refusing to share the information with any health team,” the PIB said.

“The chief and council consider this irresponsible and dangerous.”

The band continued, saying, “Our strongest defense against increased exposures is the knowledge that someone is at risk of an infection because then we can protect ourselves and loved ones while supporting individuals to safely isolate.

“We send our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for those who willingly share their direct contacts.”

If a PIB community member has any questions, they are asked to contact the PIB health team at 250-493-7799.

