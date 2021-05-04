Young child suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a young child has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Mississauga on Tuesday.

According to posts on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hurontario Street and Elm Drive, just south of Burnhamthorpe Road, at 5:34 p.m.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

