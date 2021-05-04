B.C. reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Send this page to someone via email

Another 697 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in British Columbia, along with one death.

After declining over the weekend, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose by 12 to 486, according to a statement issued by B.C. health officials Tuesday afternoon. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined by three to 173.

There have been a total of 132,353 cases of the disease in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, of which 7,161 are active. Nearly 11,000 people are in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The one death brings the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,597.

More than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 92,244 of which are second doses.

Earlier Tuesday, officials in the Fraser Health region said all licensed child-care workers, school-based staff, police and RCMP along with fire departments in the health region who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine can book their immunization appointments starting Wednesday.

Canada’s chief public health officer said Tuesday that there have been 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 in the country including more than 24,300 deaths linked to the virus.

Dr. Theresa Tam said Canada is making progress nationally, but there are a few “tricky spots.”

Tam said the decline in national cases has slowed, with an average of 7,900 cases reported daily, but the number of people experiencing critical or severe illness remains high.

Tam says more than 1,450 people are being treated in intensive care units every day and an average of 47 deaths are being reported daily.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press