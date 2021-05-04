Menu

Flynn earns conference rookie of month honours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2021 4:10 pm

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is the NBA’s Eastern Conference rookie of the month for April.

With guards Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each missing multiple games with injuries in April, Flynn stepped up admirably, making eight starts in 15 appearances to help lead the Raptors to an 8-7 record for the month.

He averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 28.3 minutes and shot 40.8 per cent from three-point range. His 29 three-pointers last month ranked second on the team behind OG Anunoby (30).

Flynn set a career high for points three times last month and recorded his first double-double with 20 points and 11 assists April 10 at Cleveland.

Flynn, who was the 29th pic in the 2020 draft, is the ninth Raptor to earn rookie of the month honours, and the first since Jonas Valanciunas in March of 2013.

The others were: Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, Charlie Villanueva, Jorge Garbajosa, Andrea Bargnani and Jamario Moon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.

