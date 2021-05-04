Menu

Canada

Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to remain closed until end of COVID-19 pandemic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 3:51 pm
The Boathouse in Victoria Park will remain closed until after the pandemic, a spokesperson for the City of Kitchener said Tuesday.

“The City has delayed issuing the request for proposal (RFP) to secure a new tenant due to the pandemic and challenges faced by our restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment communities,” Shawn Falcao told Global News in an email.

Read more: Hunt underway for new tenant for Victoria Park Boathouse in Kitchener

“Staff is continuing to monitor the impact of the pandemic on local restaurants and the RFP for a new tenant will be issued post-pandemic.”

The historic building was last home to a live music venue and the restaurant closed its doors without much explanation toward the end of 2019.

Read more: Suicide of Cochrane chef highlights mental health concerns for restaurant workers amid COVID-19

The building is leased by the city of Kitchener, which at the time of the closure said it would search for a new tenant after assessing current community needs.

