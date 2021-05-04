Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to remain closed until end of COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Boathouse in Victoria Park will remain closed until after the pandemic, a spokesperson for the City of Kitchener said Tuesday.

“The City has delayed issuing the request for proposal (RFP) to secure a new tenant due to the pandemic and challenges faced by our restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment communities,” Shawn Falcao told Global News in an email.

Read more: Hunt underway for new tenant for Victoria Park Boathouse in Kitchener

“Staff is continuing to monitor the impact of the pandemic on local restaurants and the RFP for a new tenant will be issued post-pandemic.”

The historic building was last home to a live music venue and the restaurant closed its doors without much explanation toward the end of 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The building is leased by the city of Kitchener, which at the time of the closure said it would search for a new tenant after assessing current community needs.