Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Less than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations completed in Waterloo Region on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says' Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says
Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says

There were less than 2,000 vaccinations done in the area on Monday, according to Waterloo Region.

On Tuesday, it reported that there have now been 207,288 vaccinations given in the region, 1,953 more than what was announced on Monday.

A spokesperson for the region’s vaccination task force says a lack of supply is to blame.

“We are closing clinics several days a week as a result,” Sharon Ord told Global News in an email.

“The province has indicated that vaccine supply is going to increase in the coming weeks.”

Click to play video: 'One million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arriving ahead of schedule: Trudeau' One million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arriving ahead of schedule: Trudeau
One million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arriving ahead of schedule: Trudeau

The number of vaccinations given peaked at more than 5,553 on April 23.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The number of vaccinations has also dropped as pharmacies run out of AstraZeneca as well.

Read more: Ontario reports 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, lowest increase since beginning of April

There were only 441 doses administered at pharmacies yesterday, whereas they peaked at 1,907 on April 21.

Regardless, the number of vaccinations is still rising, which is a good thing.

The region says that 32.42 per cent of its estimated population of 588,878 residents have now received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo COVID 19 tagWaterloo COVID-19 numbers tagOntario COVID-19 Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers