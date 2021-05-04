Less than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations completed in Waterloo Region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

There were less than 2,000 vaccinations done in the area on Monday, according to Waterloo Region.

On Tuesday, it reported that there have now been 207,288 vaccinations given in the region, 1,953 more than what was announced on Monday.

A spokesperson for the region’s vaccination task force says a lack of supply is to blame.

“We are closing clinics several days a week as a result,” Sharon Ord told Global News in an email.

“The province has indicated that vaccine supply is going to increase in the coming weeks.”

0:37 One million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arriving ahead of schedule: Trudeau One million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arriving ahead of schedule: Trudeau

The number of vaccinations given peaked at more than 5,553 on April 23.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of vaccinations has also dropped as pharmacies run out of AstraZeneca as well.

There were only 441 doses administered at pharmacies yesterday, whereas they peaked at 1,907 on April 21.

Regardless, the number of vaccinations is still rising, which is a good thing.

The region says that 32.42 per cent of its estimated population of 588,878 residents have now received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.