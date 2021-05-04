Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Group of Quebec ministers to review report on youth protection reforms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2021 2:02 pm
Quebec junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant, right, reacts to a reports on youth, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Quebec City. Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe, left, looks on. View image in full screen
Quebec junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant, right, reacts to a reports on youth, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Quebec City. Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe, left, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Quebec government is creating a committee of senior ministers that will help determine how to implement recommendations from a report released Monday on the youth protection system.

Junior health minister Lionel Carmant will oversee the group tasked with reviewing the issues raised in the Laurent Commission report, which called on the government to create a charter of children’s rights.

The commission headed by Régine Laurent issued 65 recommendations, following a two-year investigation that was prompted by the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby, Que., in April 2019.

READ MORE: Quebec’s youth protection system needs ‘severe shift’ to help vulnerable children, inquiry finds

Trending Stories

Carmant says various government departments will be involved and will establish short, medium and long-term priorities after closely examining the report.

He told reporters today his priorities are to reform the 40-year-old Youth Protection Act and to implement a proactive approach that would encourage social workers to work with families before children end up in the system.

Story continues below advertisement

Carmant says he intends to table a bill in the fall related to the report’s recommendations.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s youth protection system needs ‘severe shift’ to help vulnerable children, inquiry finds' Quebec’s youth protection system needs ‘severe shift’ to help vulnerable children, inquiry finds
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagCAQ tagLegault tagYouth Protection tagLionel Carmant tagMinisters tagRégine Laurent tagcharter of children's rights tagjunior health minister tagLaurent report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers