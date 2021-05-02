Legault says his government has made ‘reasonable’ offers to labour unions, to increase salaries in education and health sectors
After a meeting with various union leaders on Sunday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he wants to wrap up public sector negotiations within two to three weeks, saying his government’s offer is reasonable and generous. He says Quebecers are already the highest taxed population in North America and the province can’t afford to increase taxation or its spending. Olivia O’Malley has more.