RCMP seize cocaine, pills, cash in pair of Thompson, Man., raids

An ongoing investigation in Thompson, Man., has led to a pair of arrests by Manitoba RCMP, as well as seizures of drugs, cash and more.

RCMP said a four-month-long investigation led to a warehouse — which police said is connected to a local business with alleged drug and organized crime ties — on Severn Crescent in Thompson at the beginning of last month.

Police seized a large quantity of pills, cash, a safe encased in concrete, and drug paraphernalia.

More contraband seized by Thompson RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

On Friday, as part of the ongoing investigation, police raided a second Thompson location — an apartment on Princeton Drive.

In this search, they seized 315 grams of cocaine, along with pills, more cash, and more drug paraphernalia.

Two suspects, aged 49 and 64, both from Thompson, are facing charges related to the contraband.

The younger man was taken into custody for a Thompson Provincial Court date on Monday, while the older man was released and will appear in court on Sept. 24.

RCMP continue to investigate.

