Education

In-person or full remote French Immersion next September? TVDSB wants to know

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2021 12:28 pm
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street, July 19, 2017. View image in full screen
The Thames Valley District School Board is reaching out to parents and guardians of students in French Immersion to see if there’s enough interest to support full remote learning for the next school year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffing concerns and low enrolment this year have been identified as potential roadblocks, but education director Mark Fisher says the board has “listened to parents and guardians” and wants to “explore the feasibility” of offering it.

Read more: In-person or remote learning next year? The clock is ticking for London-area parents to decide

“If there is enough interest, the Board will do its best to offer French Immersion as a Full Remote Learning option for students based on expressions of interest and staffing availability,” Fisher said in a statement.

All parents and guardians have until next Thursday, May 13, to let the board know whether they want their children to attend school in person or remotely next school year. As of May 4, parents and guardians can also declare their interest in French Immersion for the next school year.

Story continues below advertisement

To do so, parents and guardians are asked to fill out the Declaration of Learning Model form found on the Thames Valley Parent Portal.

Read more: Virtual graduations all but certain, return to classrooms unclear: TVDSB

Parents and guardians who already filled out the form before the French Immersion option was made available are able to revisit the Parent Portal to express interest in a Full Remote French Immersion program.

Anyone unable to access the Parent Portal can contact their home school, the board adds.

