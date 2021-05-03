COVID-19: Saskatchewan expands vaccine eligibility as of May 4

Send this page to someone via email

More people in Saskatchewan will soon be eligible to book and receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The province said as of May 4, the eligibility for immunization moves to 37 years of age and older.

In the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, the age eligibility moves to anyone 18 years of age or older.

Health officials said age eligibility applies to all clinics in the province: booked appointments, drive-thru and walk-in clinics, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

The exception is the Swift Current drive-thru clinic, which is open only to people aged 40 and older as it is only offering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said 8,000 additional appointments are being added to the booking system as of 8 a.m. May 4 for SHA clinics.

Prioritized front-line workers are also eligible to book vaccination shots. Among those eligible are police officers, firefighters and teachers.

The complete list can be found at the end of this story. Proof of employment must be provided at the time of immunization, which can include a pay stub, a letter from an employer or a copy of a professional licence.

The SHA cautioned that clinic availability for everyone is based on vaccine supplies and that current demands for appointment outweigh the current supply.

The health authority said that as vaccines are offered to younger groups, appointments fill up fast, especially in Regina and Saskatoon.

It is encouraging people to look at options in smaller communities and that any travel restrictions do not apply to essential medical appointments like immunization.

The Saskatchewan government is also expanding its pharmacy pilot program, adding 41 pharmacies to the list.

A complete list of participating pharmacies can be found on the government’s COVID-19 website.

The Saskatchewan government said 63,180 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected at designated pharmacies during the week.

An expected shipment of 9,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is delayed by Health Canada as they complete their product quality review, health officials said.

As of Monday, 450,823 have been administered in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 43 per cent of residents 18 years of age and older have received their first dose.

